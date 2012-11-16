Ben Logan squads win 4-team event

Benjamin Logan’s boys and girls track and field teams dominated a home quad meet on Tuesday against North Union, Ada and Bluffton.

Benjamin Logan’s Izzy Heater competes in the 400 relay during a home four-team meet Tuesday at Ben Logan. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MATT HAMMOND)

The Raider boys piled up 108 points to win, the Wildcats were second with 76 points, Ada came in third with 55 points and Bluffton took fourth with 15 points.

Ben Logan’s girls won comfortably with 132.5 points, North Union was second with 69.5 points, Ada was third with 42 points and Bluffton was fourth with two points.

First-place finishes for the Raider boys came from Kaidin Whitrock in the 110 hurdles (17.9), Bryson Tipton in the 1,600 (5:00), Cole Bibart in the discus (129-10 1/2), Marshall Jackson in the shot put (46-2 1/2), Jace Wical in the pole vault (11-0) and the 800 relay of Whitrock, Ben Whitten,Nolan Robson and George Kern (1:36.2).

For the full story and meet results, pick up a copy of Wednesday's Bellefontaine Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe.

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!