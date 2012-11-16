Lakers blank Hillclimbers

Indian Lake’s baseball team shut down visiting Urbana for a 10-0 win in six innings on Monday.

Indian Lake’s Caleb Taylor dives back to first base as Urbana’s Grant Hower waits for the ball during the fifth inning of their game Monday at Indian Lake High School. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LaBATT)

The Lakers have won four straight and improve to 9-5 overall and 5-2 in the Central Buckeye Conference standings. The Hillclimbers drop to 1-13, 1-7.

Indian Lake plated two runs in the third inning and drove in five runs in the fourth inning.

That pushed the Lakers to a 7-0 advantage. Indian Lake added three more runs in the sixth inning to lock up a run-rule victory.

