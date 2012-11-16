Indian Lake wipes out Hillclimbers 12-2

Indian Lake’s softball team got its bats going early for a 12-2 fiveinning win over visiting Urbana on Monday during a Central Buckeye Conference game.

Indian Lake’s Kaylee Shelton slides into second base ahead of the tag by Urbana’s Makenna Radford during the second inning of their game Monday at ILHS. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LaBATT)

The Lakers improve to 6-5 overall and 3-4 in the CBC, while the Hillclimbers fall to 1-10, 1-7. Indian Lake jumped ahead 3-0 in the first inning. Urbana plated two runs in the top of the second inning, but Indian Lake responded with four runs in the bottom of the frame for a 7-2 cushion.

The third inning saw Indian Lake extend its lead with three runs for a 10-2 advantage.

The Lakers tacked on two more runs in the fourth inning to round out the scoring.

For the full story and Complete SOFTBALL ROUNDUP,

pick up a copy of Tuesday's Bellefontaine Examiner. CLICK HERE to subscribe.

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!