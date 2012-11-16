BL boys take runner-up at Chieftain Relays

Benjamin Logan’s boys track and field team grabbed a runner-up finish Friday night at the Chieftain Relays.

Benjamin Logan’s Ben Whitten hands off the baton to Gavin Gibson during the boys 400 relay Friday at the Chieftain Relays.

It was a down to the wire finish for the boys team title as Marysville edged the Raiders 78-77 to win the 10-team event inside AcuSport Stadium.

Behind the Monarchs and Raiders, Lima Shawnee was third with 67 points, Columbus DeSales took fourth with 59 points and Bellefontaine was fifth with 48.5 points.

“I was very pleased with our team’s overall effort,” said Ben Logan boys head coach Kevin Butler. “The level of competition at this meet is always very high and to be able to finish as well as we did I think speaks well to our team’s overall performance.

“Our throwers were outstanding winning both shot and discus. Our guys were excited for the challenge of this meet and to score in every event I think shows we have a very balanced team.”

