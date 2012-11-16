Area swimmers chasing state berths

The interest level in high school swimming continues to be on the upswing in Logan County.

Representing Bellefontaine at the Division II district swim meet Friday at Miami University will be, from the left, front row: Shelby Starkey, Amy Fulmer and Maddie Dailey; and back row: Sarah Starkey, Maddi Jackson, Chloe Reynolds, Samantha Starkey, Sarah Fulmer and Abby Kite. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MATT HAMMOND)

Since its inception about two decades ago, Bellefontaine’s program has gradually gained talent and numbers, to the point that its girls team has turned into a Central Buckeye Conference powerhouse.

“It’s been nice to see our culture grow,” said Bellefontaine head coach Sharon Lewis. “Our swimmers don’t ever seem satisfied. They are always pushing themselves to reach a higher level. It’s been exciting to see them continue to step up.”

Over the last few years, Benjamin Logan and Indian Lake have taken big steps in establishing their swim programs as well.

Benjamin Logan’s girls swim team has qualified four of its members to this weekend’s district meet. That group includes, from the left: Gabrielle Schmidt, Annika Simovart, Macy Arn and Breanna Heath. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Indian Lake’s district qualifiers include, from the left: Reid Vance, Caden Paavola, Jacob Zarnosky and Ryan Braig. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

That growth has culminated this winter in producing the largest group of district qualifiers the county has ever sent to the district competition. Bellefontaine’s girls will send a large contingent to the Division II meet Friday at Miami University. Ben Logan will be represented in both the girls and boys district meets, while Indian Lake will have four boys swim in Friday’s district competition.

Fulmer, Lady Chiefs have high hopes

