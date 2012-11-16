Chiefs have busy final weekend of regular season

Bellefontaine’s boys basketball team will get a lot of bus time this weekend.

The Chiefs wrap up the regular season with a trip to Tecumseh on Friday followed by a long awaited visit to Hoosier Gym in Indiana to take on Springfield Shawnee on Saturday.

Bellefontaine was originally scheduled to play the Braves in January at the Knightstown, Ind., gym where the movie “Hoosiers” was filmed.

However, a snow storm forced it to be postponed until Saturday.

The Chiefs have faced both of this weekend’s opponents already this season. They beat Shawnee by one point last Friday and fell to Tecumseh 60- 53 last month.

“I think the boys are excited for this last weekend,” said Bellefontaine head coach Jason Calton. “These are two teams that we match up with very well. They are excited to get another shot at Tecumseh. We felt like that wasn’t our best game last time we played them. Then, there’s still some excitement about going over and playing at the Hoosier Gym.”

