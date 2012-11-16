Raiders want to elevate play entering tourney

With an outright league championship already locked up and in the rearview mirror, Benjamin Logan is looking to polish off its schedule with some wins before entering the postseason.

“It’s critical for us to continue to work every day and get better,” said BL head coach Cameron Saylor. “You want to be playing your best basketball come tournament time and we still have work to do to get there. Momentum is a very real thing to me and we want to finish the regular season strong to have some going into our sectional.”

Ben Logan can do that Friday when it hosts Urbana for its final Central Buckeye Conference Mad River division contest. The Raiders (12-7, 7-2) already beat the Hillclimbers 41-36 earlier this season.

“As always, I expect to see a physical Urbana team,” said Saylor. “They are very wellcoached and will try to take us out of what we want to do. I expect to see some mixing defenses and they will really try to attack the paint area when they have the ball.”

