Lakers shoot past Riverside in county clash

Austin Parker’s 29 points power Indian Lake to 70-52 victory

Indian Lake’s Julien Barnes drives against Riverside’s Jaxon Heath during Tuesday’s game at Indian Lake. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MATT HAMMOND)

While it’s been an up and down campaign for Indian Lake’s boys basketball team, one thing has been clear all season: the Lakers are capable of getting red hot at any moment during a game.

Indian Lake showed off that ability again Tuesday night against visiting Riverside, putting together a 25-point first quarter en route to a 70-52 victory over the Pirates in a battle of Logan County schools.

The Lakers are now 8-13 on the season, while the Pirates drop to 7-12.

With the score tied 9-9 mid- way through the first quarter, the Lakers rattled off a 16-6 run to build a 10-point lead (25-15).

“When they shoot the ball like they did in the first half, there is not much you can do,” said Riverside head coach Seth Bodenmiller. “You prepare the best you can for a good offensive team like that, but we didn’t anticipate them shooting such a high percentage. They shot about 79 percent in the first half.”

Standout junior guard Austin Parker fueled the Lakers’ first-quarter barrage. He scored 15 points in the quarter despite not starting. He made four three- pointers over the last 4:40 of the opening period.

“The funny thing is I wrote on the white board before the game that we were going to pound it inside,” said Indian Lake head coach Zach Overturf. “Then we came out and shot 15 three-pointers in the first quarter. Our guys can go on a run like that at any time.”

For the full story and game results, pick up a copy of Wednesday's Bellefontaine Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe.

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!