Urbana’s late basket stuns Tigers 55-54

It was one gut check after another between West Liberty-Salem and visiting Urbana on Tuesday. And unfortunately for the Tigers, it was the Hillclimbers who delivered the final blow.

West Liberty-Salem’s Nick Burden puts up a shot against Urbana’s Isaiah Fonseca (30) during the second half of their game Tuesday at WL-Salem High School. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LaBATT)

After a tightly contested game, WL- Salem was clinging to a 54-53 lead in the final moments when Urbana junior Isaiah Fonseca drove through the middle of the lane for a layup with 1.9 seconds remaining.

The Tigers’ ensuing inbounds pass when out of bounds, allowing the Hillclimbers to escape with a 55-54 victory.

“We tried to foul Fonseca at the top of the key, but the ref didn’t call it,” said WL-Salem head coach Darrin Leichty. “We had a foul to give, too. He made a nice play and a tough shot.”

