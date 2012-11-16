FRIDAY NIGHT HOOPS ROUNDUP

Chiefs rally from 10 points down to beat Shawnee

BY MATT HAMMOND

EXAMINER SPORTS EDITOR

mhammond@examiner.org

Like is typically the case when it plays Springfield Shawnee, Bellefontaine’s matchup with the visiting Braves was not always aesthetically pleasing Friday night.

Bellefontaine’s Declan Ashcraft drives against Springfield Shawnee’s D.J. Hayden during Friday’s game at BHS. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MATT HAMMOND)

But in the end, all that mattered for the Chiefs was they were able to come away with a win as they used a sensational defensive stand in the closing seconds to preserve a 33-32 victory in Central Buckeye Conference Kenton Trail division boys basketball action.

It was the first KT win of the season for the Chiefs, who are now 5-14 overall and 1-7 in the league. The Braves drop to 9-9, 3-4.

“It feels really good to get a win,” said Bellefontaine head coach Jason Calton. “The boys worked so hard tonight and to have come up short would have been really tough. To be able to battle through some adversity and get a win is huge for us. I am really happy for the guys.”

Falcons rise up in 4th quarter to get past Indian Lake

Tied after three quarters, Graham outscored visiting Indian Lake 23-13 in the fourth quarter to beat the Lakers 71-61 Friday in Central Buckeye Conference boys basketball action.

The score was knotted at 48-48 entering the final period, but the Falcons dominated the final period to pull away for the victory.

Graham’s Brady King and Brevan King, who had 22 points each, combined for 14 of the team’s 23 fourth-quarter points.

North Union puts brakes on Raiders

Benjamin Logan’s boys basketball team got off to a fast start, but saw visiting North Union jump ahead for a 55-45 win Friday in Central Buckeye Conference Mad River division action.

The Raiders slip to 12-7 overall and 7-2 in the CBC Mad River division. The Raiders already locked up the outright division title a week ago.

The Wildcats have won four straight and improve to 11-8, 5-4.

Roughriders bounce Tigers

A second-quarter explosion helped West Jefferson trip up host West Liberty-Salem 64-47 on Friday in an Ohio Heritage Conference boys basketball game.

The Tigers fall to 11-9 overall and 9-6 in the OHC. The Roughriders improve to 15-5, 12-3.

West Jefferson pulled out a 56-54 win over WL-Salem when the two teams met earlier this season. The Tigers were unable to keep pace with the Roughriders during round 2 on Friday.

After taking a 14-11 lead in the first quarter, the Roughriders outscored the Tigers 22-9 in the second quarter to lead 36-20 at halftime.

Pirates can’t get on track in loss to Ansonia

Riverside got off to a slow start and could not recover en route to a 57-39 loss to host Ansonia in a non-league boys basketball game Friday night. Riverside is now 6-11 on the season.

Ansonia improves to 12-8.

“We were a little short-handed without Lane Willoby and John Zumberger, but that is not a good enough excuse for the way we played,” said RHS head coach SethBodenmiller. “We came out flat and it took us a while to get going and for shots to start falling.”

Northeastern keeps Triad winless in OHC matchup

Triad’s boys basketball team was unsuccessful in getting its first win of the season Friday as host Northeastern beat the Cardinals 47-36 in an Ohio Heritage Conference game.

The Cardinals remain winless at 0-21 overall and 0-15 in the OHC with one game left to play.

The Jets, who defeated the Cardinals 50-47 earlier this season, improve to 3-16, 3-12.

Consistent Gophers cruise past Lima Temple Christian 62-47

Ridgemont’s boys basketball team used a steady offensive performance to record a 62- 47 win over host Lima Temple Christian in a Northwest Central Conference game Friday.

The Gophers improve to 7-11 overall and 3-4 in the NWCC. The Pioneers dropped their fifth straight and fall to 9-10, 3-3.

The Pioneers led 13-12 to end the first quarter, but Ridgemont went on a 15-7 run in the second quarter to go on top 27-20 at halftime.

