Lady Tigers wrap up perfect OHC run

What makes West Liberty-Salem’s girls basketball team so successful is an ability to rely on its defense when its offense is not always clicking.

West Liberty-Salem’s Paige Shafer, center, puts up a shot between a pair of West Jefferson players during Thursday’s game at WL-Salem. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MATT HAMMOND)

That was the case Thursday night in the first half against West Jefferson. The Tigers mustered just 13 points in the first two quarters, but they only gave up six.

Using its defense to create turnovers that led to points in transition, the Tigers’ offense came alive in the second half to run away for a 37-15 victory over the visiting Roughriders in an Ohio Heritage Conference game.

“It’s been like that a few times,” said West Liberty-Salem head coach Dennis McIntosh. “It was like that the first time we played (West Jefferson), too. When we are struggling on offense, the girls still play hard on the defensive end and make things tough on the other team.”

For the full story and Complete GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP,

pick up a copy of Friday's Bellefontaine Examiner. CLICK HERE to subscribe.

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!

MORE GIRLS BASKETBALL FROM FRIDAY'S EXAMINER:

Riverside fends off Cardinals

Ridgemont girls clipped by Mohawk 52-50