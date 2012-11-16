Local products finding success at Urbana

While wrestling is often pushed as a character developing sport, it also creates opportunities at the college level both in the classroom and on the mat.

Three former Logan County standouts have found success on the college mat at Urbana University.

Indian Lake’s Connor Dixon and Dylan Knotts and Benjamin Logan’s Cole Houser all start for the Blue Knights’ wrestling team. This is the program’s first official season.

Houser has enjoyed a stellar freshman campaign for Urbana.

He has grown in size since high school and now competes at 157 pounds. He leads the team with a 14-4 record.

