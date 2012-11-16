Raiders go 2-0 against Lakers, Barons in tri-meet

Benjamin Logan’s wrestling team finished its regular season with a 2-0 performance Thursday in a home tri-meet against Indian Lake and Buckeye Valley.

Benjamin Logan’s Jourdian Reisinger works to turn Buckeye Valley’s Ira Vogelsang during their 106-pound match Thursday night at Benjamin Logan High School. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | AARON LaBATT)

The Raiders rolled past the Barons 53-16 in the first dual and then held on to beat the Lakers 34-27 in the final dual.

Indian Lake finished 0-2 after falling to Buckeye Valley 42-36.

“I was very pleased with our performance,” said BL head coach Kyle Seeley. “We wrestled very well all the way through the night. We had some guys step up when we needed them the most and each guy did their job.”

Going 2-0 for Ben Logan were Jourdian Reisinger (106), Henry Myers (132), Joel Abbott (145/152) and Cadman Roose (220/285).

Abbott and Roose led the way with two pins apiece, while Reisinger had one pin and Myers had a technical fall.

“With this being senior night, it was good to see Jourdian Reisinger go 2-0,” said Seeley. “He has been with us for four years and has done a fantastic job becoming a leader this season.”

Indian Lake’s Gage Lowery holds down Buckeye Valley’s Isaac Tackett during their 170-pound match.

