Raiders finish with perfect CBC Mad River division record

Benjamin Logan’s girls basketball team wrapped up the regular season with a 43-37 win over visiting Northwestern on Wednesday to finish unbeaten in the Central Buckeye Confernece Conference Mad River division.

Benjamin Logan’s Olivia Roose looks to make a pass during Wednesday’s home game against Northwestern. (SUBMITTED PHOTO | KEVIN ANDERSON)

The Raiders end the regular season at 14-8 overall and 10-0 in the CBC Mad River division. The Warriors fall to 9-10, 5-4.

An early lead helped Ben Logan get a jump start over Northwestern. The Raiders took a 14-8 advantage after the opening quarter and led 21-15 at halftime.

