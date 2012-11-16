Chiefs look to build some positive momentum as regular season winds down
- Written by MATT HAMMOND
Bellefontaine’s boys basketball team wants to make the most of the remaining opportunities it has this season.
The Chiefs, who have dropped five straight games to see their record reach 4-14 overall and 0-7 in the Central Buckeye Conference Kenton Trail division, will attempt to end the regular season on a high note entering a four-game stretch that begins with a home game Friday against Springfield Shawnee.
“We have two options right now,” said Bellefontaine head Jason Calton after a 35-point loss to Xenia on Tuesday. “We can either pout about this game or get back to work and try to bounce back against Shawnee. I am confident our guys will be ready to compete on Friday.”
