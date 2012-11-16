Pattison reaches 100 wins as Chiefs rally past Hillclimbers

PATTISON

Bellefontaine’s wrestling team rallied past host Urbana for a 49-30 dual meet victory Wednesday to claim the Battle of Route 68 traveling trophy for the third year in a row.

“It’s always a fun night when you can face a rival and win,” said BHS head coach Brady Hiatt. “It’s also great we get to keep the Battle of Route 68 trophy. Our kids really enjoy that.”

The Chieftains fell behind 30-9 halfway through the dual, but used the back half of their lineup to win the next seven weight classes to defeat the rival Hillclimbers.

“The attitude and effort shown was an improvement from Saturday,” said Hiatt. “When we’re moving forward in those areas that is the goal. Our younger guys didn’t have favorable matchups, but they fought hard.”

Bellefontaine’s Noah Yoesting finishes a takedown on Urbana’s Charles Smith during their 152-pound match Wednesday at Urbana High School. Yoesting won the match by a 6-4 decision. (EXAMINER PHOTO | TONY BARRETT)

