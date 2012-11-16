Tigers want to get back into a groove after back-to-back losses

As the final few games of the regular season approach, West Liberty-Salem’s boys basketball team is looking for a spark heading into the postseason.

That could come Friday when the Tigers host West Jefferson in an Ohio Heritage Conference matchup.

“Ideally, our team is peaking about right now,” said WLSalem head coach Darrin Leichty. “We plateaued a couple weeks ago and need a big win to get moving again.”

WL-Salem, 11-8 overall and 9-5 in the OHC North, has lost two straight and is coming off a 61-44 loss to Fairbanks on Tuesday.

