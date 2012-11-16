Benjamin Logan sweeps WL-Salem in local bowling match

Benjamin Logan’s boys and girls bowling teams dropped host West Liberty-Salem on Tuesday in a pair of non-league matches at Southwest Bowl in Urbana.

The Raider girls defeated the Tigers 2,181-1,971. Kaylee Nicholas powered Ben Logan with games of 200 and 209 for a 409 series and Erica Warne added a 222 game.

For WL-Salem, Hailee Clifford led the way with games of 181 and 194 for a 375 series, Ashlyn Parks rolled games of 147 and 148 for a 295 series, Katie Rollins had games of 144 and 145 for a 289 series and Emma Hostetler added games of 144 and 107 for a 251 series.

The Raider boys bowled past the Tigers 2,496-2,216. Timmy Porter sparked Ben Logan with games of 181 and 259 for a 440 series, Devon Snider had games of 204 and 232 for a 436 series, Daulton Shields rolled games of 153 and 188 for a 341 series, Austin Billingsley had games of 157 and 174 for a 331 series and Tyler Nicholas added games of 161 and 159 for a 320 series.

For the full story and results, pick up a copy of Wednesday's Bellefontaine Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe.

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!