WL-S to induct three individuals and a team into its Hall of Fame

West Liberty-Salem’s sports Hall of Fame will add three new individuals as well as a softball team from the 1940s during a banquet Saturday.

MIKE FREESE LANAY CORDELL MEGHAN VOGEL

This year’s class includes standout runner Meghan Vogel, coaches Mike Freese and Lanay Cordell and the 1944-47 West Liberty softball teams.

Saturday’s banquet at the Urbana Christian Conference Center begins at 5:30 p.m. with a social hour. Dinner follows at 6:30 p.m. and the induction ceremony is slated to begin around 7:30 p.m. The cost is $30 per person and includes refreshments during the social hour and the meal. Tickets are available in the school’s athletic office.

The inductees will also be honored prior to Friday’s home varsity boys basketball game against West Jefferson.

