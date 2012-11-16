Tigers blitz Jets for 17th straight win

West Liberty-Salem’s girls basketball team dominated visiting Northeastern from start to finish Monday in a 65-10 Ohio Heritage Conference victory.

West Liberty-Salem’s Emily Hollar drives to the basket against a Northeastern defender during Monday’s home game. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MATT HAMMOND)

The Tigers run their winning streak to 17 games as they improve to 17-3 overall and 14-0 in the OHC. The Jets stay winless at 0-18, 0-13.

WL-Salem held Northeastern to just a single point in the opening quarter with a 22-1 run. The Tigers raced ahead for a 44-6 lead by halftime.

