Pirates skate past Lakers

When Riverside’s girls basketball team accomplishes its goal of getting an early lead, wins usually follow.

Riverside’s Lauryn Sanford goes up for a basket in front of Indian Lake’s Haley Talbot during the second half of Monday’s game at Riverside. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LaBATT)

The was the case Monday as the Pirates jumped on visiting Indian Lake during the first half and went on to grab a 37-20 non-league victory.

“It was a big win for us as we finish out the year,” said RHS head coach Bryce Hodge. “The girls were excited to play a local rival. I’m proud of their effort tonight.”

Riverside improves to 10-7 on the season. Indian Lake falls to 9-11.

“They really beat us on the boards and we couldn’t over come that,” said IL head coach Nathaniel Tennant. “We dig our selves in a hole some games and then expend our energy trying to come back.”

