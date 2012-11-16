Raiders wrap up outright Mad River crown

Benjamin Logan’s girls basketball team locked up its fifth straight outright Central Buckeye Conference Mad River division championship Saturday after dropping visiting Graham 59-38.

Benjamin Logan’s girls basketball team poses for a team picture after clinching its fifth straight outright Central Buckeye Conference Mad River championship Saturday against Graham. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

The Raiders secured a share of the division title last Wednesday with a 57-28 win over Indian Lake. The win Saturday moves the Raiders to 13-8 overall and 9-0 in the CBC Mad River division.

“Winning it outright was a big plus for us,” said Ben Logan head coach Donnie Sosby. “That was our goal all along. Every year our first goal is to win the league. We’ve accomplished that now and I’m proud of the seniors and the whole bunch.”

Lady Chiefs surprise Red Raiders

Bellefontaine’s girls basketball team appears to be finding its stride as the season enters the home stretch.

The Chiefs recorded their most impressive win of the sea- son Saturday by rolling to a 45-31 victory over host London in a Central Buckeye Conference Kenton Trail division contest.

“We felt our girls were focused right from the start, jumping out to a 14-0 lead against a solid London team on the road,” said Bellefontaine head coach Henry Stolly. It was their Senior Night and it had a tournament-like atmosphere with a large crowd, cheerleaders, a big stu- dent section and the band. This game is definitely a point to build off of moving forward toward the tournament.”

Riverside girls bounce Northeastern 64-16 in non-league meeting

Riverside’s girls basketball team overwhelmed a struggling Northeastern squad Saturday at home and ran away with a 64-16 non-league win.

The Pirates move their record to 9-7 on the season, while the Jets remain winless at 0-17.

“I was happy with how the girls showed up ready to play,” said RHS head coach Bryce Hodge. “We started out with great defensive pressure that translated into quick buckets. The girls played with great effort and rebounded the ball well all game.”

WL-Salem girls land No. 2 seed for sectional tourney

West Liberty-Salem’s girls basketball team, currently on a 16-game winning streak, was rewarded for its stellar regular season by getting the second seed for the upcom- ing Division III sectional tournament.

The sectional brackets were released Sunday afternoon following the various draw meetings around the Southwest District.

For the Division III Covington sectional, unbeaten Waynesville received the top seed and the Tigers were next. WL-Salem will play 18th-seeded Brookville in the first round Saturday, Feb. 16, at 12:30 p.m. The Tigers could potentially get a rematch with Miami East in the sectional final. The Vikings defeated the Tigers early in the season.

Also in Division III, Benjamin Logan received the 12th seed and the Raiders will open against 11th-seeded National Trail on Wednesday, Feb. 13, at 7:30 p.m. at Covington. Indian Lake is seeded 14th and faces eighth-seeded Preble Shawnee in a first-round game at 2 p.m. on Feb. 16.

Hillclimbers pull away from Lakers in second half

Indian Lake’s girls basketball team couldn’t stop visiting Urbana from taking over in the second half for a 51-39 win Saturday in Central Buckeye Conference Mad River division action.

The Lakers drop to 9-10 over- all and 4-4 in the Mad River division. The Hillclimbers improve to 4-15, 2-5.

Indian Lake led 13-6 to end the first quarter. Urbana bounced back with a 15-7 run to take a one-point lead (21-20) into halftime.

Ridgemont girls use fourth-quarter surge to top Vanlue for non-league win

Ridgemont’s girls basketball team delivered a fourth-quarter scoring surge to put away visiting Vanlue 45-36 on Saturday in non-league action.

The win improves the Gophers to 9-8 on the season.

Ridgemont led 9-7 at the end of the opening quarter, but Vanlue rallied to take a 19-17 lead at halftime.

Lady Cardinals can’t get on track against Mechanicsburg in 46-18 loss

Turnovers and poor shooting plagued Triad on Saturday as host Mechanicsburg ran away with a 46-18 Ohio Heritage Conference win.

The Cardinals fall to 7-12 on the season and 3-11 in the OHC, while the Indians move to 12-7, 10-4.

Mechanicsburg’s defense forced 36 turnovers, while Triad was just six-of-33 from the field.

