Bellefontaine wrestlers finish 1-1 at state duals

Bellefontaine’s wrestling team went 1-1 at the Division II state duals Saturday at Graham High School.

Bellefontaine’s Gaige Reeves works to pin Celina’s Nathan Wilson during their 120-pound match Saturday at the OHSAA Division II state duals at Graham High School. (EXAMINER PHOTO | TONY BARRETT)

ALSO PICTURED IN MONDAY'S EXAMINER: Benjamin Logan’s Joel Abbott holds down Greenville’s Jacob Goldsmith during their 145-pound match.

The fourth-seeded Chieftains defeated 13th-seeded Kenton 65-15 in the opening round, but lost to fifth-seeded Celina 46-32 in the second round.

“Our performance this Saturday wasn’t our best,” said BHS head coach Brady Hiatt. “As a coach, I need to make sure that they get in a better warmup so they are ready to compete.

“For the most part, we’ve done a good job with that during the year, but we didn’t on Saturday. We need to be ready to compete, fight, scrap in every position for every point in every period. And we didn’t do that on Saturday.”

Read complete story in Monday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!