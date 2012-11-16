Clement reaches 1,000 points, Chiefs send scare into London

Bellefontaine senior guard Jack Clement accomplished a rare milestone and he nearly engineered his team to a big upset Friday night.

Bellefontaine’s Jack Clement takes a jump shot that resulted in the senior guard reaching 1,000 career points during the second quarter of Friday’s home game against London. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | MATT HAMMOND)

Clement reached the 1,000-point mark for his career on a jump shot in the second quarter of the Chiefs’ 48-45 loss to Central Buckeye Conference Kenton Trail division co-leader London.

The Chiefs pushed the Red Raiders (16-2) to the wire, but fell a little short of what would have been their signature win of the season.

“I asked the guys before the game to out tough and outwork them, and I thought we absolutely did that,” said Bellefontaine head coach Jason Calton. “We also wanted to box out and make them work on the boards. We battled all night and I couldn’t ask for anything more. I was really pleased with the effort tonight, especially on the defensive end.”

Although the Chiefs remained winless in the Kenton Trail division (0-7) and saw their overall record drop to 4-12, it was a memorable night as Clement became one of just a handful of BHS boys basketball players to score 1,000 career points.

“It means the world to me,” said Clement. “I have always loved Bellefontaine and I have loved being a Chieftain. I love every teammate I’ve ever had. This would have never been possible without everyone I’ve ever played with. I would not have wanted to do it with anyone else.”

Clement was joined on the court by his family after reaching 1,000 points.

