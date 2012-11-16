Raiders win outright Mad River division title on buzzer beater

Benjamin Logan’s boys basketball team captured an outright Central Buckeye Conference Mad River division title in dramatic fashion Friday at Northwestern.

Benjamin Logan’s Garrett Allen makes a shot in the final seconds to send the Raiders over host Northwestern. (SUBMITTED PHOTO | KEVIN ANDERSON)

The Raiders trailed the Warriors 55- 53 before Garrett Allen hit a three-pointer as time expired to give his team the win and sole possession of the division championship.

“This is an amazing feeling,” said BL head coach Cameron Saylor. “I’m so proud of our guys. They wanted to be the change in Ben Logan basketball and this is a big step in accomplishing that. Our division has been a grind and to know we’ll be on top feels great.”

