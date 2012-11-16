Lady Raiders make it 5 titles in a row

After graduating the program’s all-time leading scorer, Benjamin Logan’s girls basketball team was going to have to retool its approach in order to win a fifth consecutive Central Buckeye Conference Mad River championship this.

Benjamin Logan’s Lynzee Cronkleton goes up for a basket past Indian Lake’s Bethany Golliday (1) during the second quarter of their game Thursday at ILHS. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LaBATT)

The Raiders had to rely on multiple players this season, but they accomplished their goal Thursday when they rolled past host Indian Lake 57-28 to clinch at least a share of the Mad River title.

“I’m happy for the seniors,” said BL head coach Donnie Sosby. “This group has worked hard all preseason. We had some doubters out there as to whether or not we could win it again for a fifth time. The girls put in the hard work and it has paid off. I couldn’t be happier for them.”

