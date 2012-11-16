Three local wrestling teams gear up for state duals

A welcome change awaits teams across the state Saturday as the Ohio High School Athletic Association State Dual Wrestling Tournament begins. Three of our area squads will compete in the event.

Since the state duals were started in 2013, the qualifying rounds were wrestled on two consecutive Wednesdays.

However, last season the OHSAA decided to change the format and move the qualifiers into a one-day event. That change becomes reality on Saturday.

Bellefontaine and Benjamin Logan wrestle at Graham in the Division II state duals, while West Liberty-Salem wrestles at Coldwater in the Division III state duals. Wrestling starts at 9 a.m. statewide and it is a singleelimination tournament.

There are eight regions in each division, with the winners of each region moving on to the state quarterfinals Saturday, Feb. 9 in Columbus.

