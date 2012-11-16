Chiefs looking for answers heading into tough stretch

Bellefontaine’s basketball team sorely needs some positive momentum. The upcoming schedule does not look very cooperative, though.

The Chiefs, coming off back-to-back losses to Kenton Ridge and Urbana, host a 15-2 London team on Friday, play at home against a 12-5 Kettering Fairmont squad Saturday and then travel to Xenia on Tuesday where it will face Musketeers star Samari Curtis, who is averaging 33 points per game.

“We have to become a team that holds each other more accountable,” said Bellefontaine head coach Jason Calton after Tuesday’s loss to Urbana. “We need more teaching than preaching right now.”

