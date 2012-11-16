Raiders closing in on outright CBC Mad River division championship

After winning just 10 league games over the pastthree years, Benjamin Logan’s boys basketball team is just one victory away from winning an outright Central Buckeye Conference Mad River division championship.

With a win Friday at Northwestern, the Raiders can clinch sole possession of the division crown.

Ben Logan, 11-6 overall, has already locked up a share of the division title with a 6-1 league mark. The Raiders hold a three-game lead in the Mad River division with three league games remaining.

“Our guys have been motivated all season to go out and play well,” said BL head coach Cameron Saylor. “There have been some bumps in the road, but they continue to come to work every day. I’m proud of this group but we still have work to do to get to where we want to be come tournament time.”

It has been an impressive turnaround for the Raiders. They won just three league games last season.

“Our guys are focused on the task at hand and playing a tough Northwestern team who is hard to beat on their home floor,” said Saylor. “We will have to play very well to get a win.”

Northwestern (7-8, 3-4) was on a three-game win streak until losing to Springfield Shawnee on Tuesday 65-46. The Raiders defeated the Warriors 60-52 earlier this season, but Saylor knows his team will see a more polished opponent this time.

“Northwestern is playing good basketball right now,” said Saylor. “The ball is moving well and they are mixing defenses to cause some confusion for opponents. They will be confident Friday night and we will have to match that.”

Read complete LOCAL HOOPS PREVIEW in Thursday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!