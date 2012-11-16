WL-Salem cuts down state-ranked Versailles for 15th straight win

It was a tournament-like atmosphere Tuesday as West Liberty-Salem’s girls basketball team took on another one of the state’s best squads.

West Liberty-Salem’s Gabby Hollar puts up a shot over the Versailles’ defense during the third quarter of their game Tuesday at WL-Salem High School. Hollar led the Tigers with 14 points in their 41-39 win. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LaBATT)

WL-Salem knocked off stateranked Versailles with an impressive second-half rally to secure a 41-39 non-league victory, which runs WL-Salem’s win streak to 15 games.

Versailles was the Division III state runner-up last season and is currently ranked sixth in the state poll.

“We’re happy with how we’re playing right now,” said WLSalem head coach Dennis McIntosh. “We’re in a good position and we’re pretty healthy, for the most part.”

WL-Salem (15-3) grabbed the lead at 34-33 with around five minutes left to play in the game.

WL-Salem built a seven-point lead (40-33) at the 1:55 mark.

The pressure was still on as Versailles (14-4) was able to knock down two three-pointers in the final minutes.

The first came with 1:25 left on the clock. WL-Salem’s Gabby Hollar added a free throw after that to make it a 41-36 score. Versailles’ final three-pointer came with 3.5 seconds left, but that was the last scoring opportunity Versailles had.

“I thought our defense was excellent tonight,” said McIntosh. “We did a lot of nice things in the second half and took them out of their offensive scheme.

“Everyone thinks of Kelsey (Day) as an offensive player, but I thought she did a nice job defending (Lindsey) Winter.

Then in the fourth quarter we spread them out and got the matchups we wanted.”

