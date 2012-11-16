Balanced Chieftains squash Bees for 48-26 win

Putting together four quarters of solid basketball has been a focal point for Bellefontaine’s girls basketball team, which has battled stretches of inconsistency all season.

Bellefontaine’s Chalony Tolliver puts up a shot during Monday’s home game against Bethel. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MATT HAMMOND)

Following a 48-26 victory over visiting Bethel on Monday, Chieftain head coach Henry Stolly believes his team is approaching its full potential.

“We are not close to perfect, but we are getting closer to playing a consistent 32 minutes,” said Stolly. “This was as complete of a game as we have played over the second half of the season. We were able to limit some of those valleys that have hurt us at times.”

The Bees came into the game with a respectable 9-8 record, but they were unable to pose much of a threat to the Chiefs.

Bellefontaine, now 8-10 on the season, jumped out to a 15- 3 lead after one quarter and the Chiefs led 25-12 at halftime.

“They have two really good shooters and we wanted to stay tight on them,” said Stolly. “I thought Aubrey (Stolly) and Caitlyn (Shumaker) did a good job on them and the rest of the girls did a nice job of helping out. We feel like when we play good defense we are a much better team.”

