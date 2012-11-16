Riverside girls honor fallen Urbana student

Riverside’s girls basketball team on Monday honored the memory of Urbana sixth-grade student Troy Byrd, who died Saturday while playing basketball at the Champaign County Family YMCA. The Pirates wore special shooting shirts, which were quickly printed by Main Street Designs on Monday afternoon, for their game against Urbana. The shirts said “More Than A Game” on the front and had Byrd’s name and basketball number on the back. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)