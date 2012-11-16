Lady Chiefs, Lady Raiders add to CBC title streaks

The girls swimming teams from Bellefontaine and Benjamin Logan stayed on top of their respective divisions at the Central Buckeye Conference meet Saturday at Wright State University.

The Lady Chiefs won the Kenton Trail division championship for the fourth straight year, while the Raiders grabbed their third Mad River crown in a row.

Bellefontaine’s girls swim team, above, and Benjamin Logan’s girls squad, below, won their respective divisions during Saturday’s Central Buckeye Conference meet at Wright State University. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | TONY BARRETT)

Bellefontaine piled up 268 points to finish well ahead of second-place Shawnee (207) in the KT division. Kenton Ridge was third (187), Jonathan Alder was fourth (109), Tecumseh finished fifth (81) and London was sixth (56).

The Raiders had 164 points to lead the Mad River division.

Northwestern was second (102), Urbana finished third (68) and Indian Lake was fourth (30).

The Chiefs’ Amy Fulmer was the Kenton Trail division swimmer of the year.

“It’s hard to put into words how proud I am of these swimmers,” said Bellefontaine head coach Sharon Lewis. “They work hard every single day for moments like this. To see our athletes dropping time, scoring from 12 swimmers, and watching them drive through challenging competition to earn every point possible is phenomenal. We are a team and they earned this championship together.”

Ben Logan’s championship effort was sparked by senior Macy Arn, who won the Mad River division swimmer of the year award for the fourth time in her career.

“I am super proud of our team,” said Ben Logan coach Jessica Arn. “They put in the work and saw huge results.

We’ve built leaders, learned new techniques, experienced challenges, swam things we didn’t want to swim, all while encouraging each other and cheering our teammates on. We have a great team, growing stronger each day. I’m looking forward now to sectionals.”

