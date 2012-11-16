Pummel goes 4-0 in Indian Lake’s home wrestling tourney

Indian Lake’s wrestling team hosted its annual dual tournament on Saturday and finished 0-4, but saw several wrestlers pick up wins.

Indian Lake’s Jarrett Monroe wrestles against Lima Shawnee during a 195-pound match Saturday at the Laker Duals. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MATT HAMMOND)

The Lakers were short handed with just seven wrestlers competing out of 14 weight classes, which greatly impacted the outcome.

Dual meet scores were not available.

“We aren’t making any excuses,” said IL head coach Ryan Dickson. “We wrestled with who we had and didn’t worry about the dual score. Our guys still need to turn things up and get the mentality of going out to score and win.”

