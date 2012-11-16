FRIDAY NIGHT HOOPS ROUNDUP

Pirates wallop Tigers 65-36

Riverside’s boys basketball team used an aggressive mindset to drop host Waynesfield-Goshen 65-36 on Friday in a Northwest Central Conference matchup.

The win snaps a three-game losing skid and improves the Pirates to 4-9 overall and 2-4 in the NWCC. The Tigers fall to 2-11, 1-4.

“I was very happy to see our guys come out with an aggressive mentality right from the start,” said RHS head coach Seth Bodenmiller. “Even though we started out 0- for-8 from the field on the offensive end, we were able to make up for it on the defensive end with some great hustle plays.

“Once our offense started going, it fueled our defense that much more. We played with a lot of intensity and were able to knock down shots with confidence. While we are glad to get back into the win column, we know that we still have a lot of work to do.”

Lakers knock off Urbana 62-46

Indian Lake’s boys basketball team exacted a little revenge Friday by knocking off host Urbana 62-46 in Central Buckeye Conference Mad River division action.

The Lakers improve to 5-11 overall and 3-4 in the CBC. The Hillclimbers slip to 7-7, 3-4.

Urbana beat Indian Lake 63-42 in the first matchup this season.

A strong first half by Indian Lake on Friday helped work to change the previous outcome. The Lakers led 15-12 after the opening quarter and led by 10 points (35-25) at halftime.

Chieftains unable to finish off Kenton Ridge

BY MATT HAMMOND. EXAMINER SPORTS EDITOR

mhammond@examiner.org

SPRINGFIELD — Bellefontaine again had a problem holding onto a lead against Kenton Ridge on Friday.

Bellefontaine’s Declan Ashcraft looks to put up a shot against Kenton Ridge’s Collin Perkins during the second half of Friday’s game at Kenton Ridge. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MATT HAMMOND)

The Chiefs, who saw a 16- point cushion slip away in a loss to the Cougars in December, led by six with less than six minutes remaining in the rematch.

However, Kenton Ridge finished the game with an 18-6 run to bounce Bellefontaine 52-46 in a Central Buckeye Conference Kenton Trail division boys basketball game.

“We were doing too much reacting,” said Bellefontaine head coach Jason Calton of his team’s late struggles. “We didn’t rotate quick enough at times and they were able to get some easy baskets.”

Raiders snag key Mad River win over Falcons

Benjamin Logan’s boys basketball team added to its cushion atop the Central Buckeye Conference Mad River division standings Friday with a 53-48 victory over host Graham on Friday.

The Raiders are now 11-5 overall and increase their lead to three games in the CBC Mad River division at 6-1. The win guarantees the Raiders will do no worse than a share of the Mad River division title as they have three league games remaining.

The Falcons fall to 9-8, 3-4.

“This is a huge road and conference win for us,” said BL head coach Cameron Saylor.

“I’m very proud of our guys. They fought their tails off tonight.

“This is a great team win. We competed at a high level, especially on the defensive end. We moved the basketball better offensively and guys made clutch plays down the stretch.”

WL-Salem wraps up sweep of Triad with 47-35 win

West Liberty-Salem’s boys basketball team kept host Triad winless Friday with a 47-35 Ohio Heritage Conference victory.

The Tigers improve to 10-6 overall and 8-4 in the OHC, while the Cardinals remain winless at 0-16, 0-11.

WL-Salem handled Triad 71- 40 in their earlier matchup this season. While the scoring was not as high in the rematch Friday, the Tigers were able to do enough to get another win over their Champaign County rival.

Lehman Catholic edges Ridgemont 50-48 in NWCC contest

Lehman Catholic’s boys basketball team squeezed out a 50-48 win over visiting Ridgemont on Friday in a Northwest Central Conference battle.

The Gophers fall to 5-10 overall and 2- 3 in the league, while the Cavaliers move to 4-6, 3-1.

Lehman Catholic ran out to a13-6 lead after the opening quarter. Ridgemont used a 9-3 run in the second quarter to cut into that lead, but still trailed 16-15 at halftime.

Complete LOCAL BASKETBALL COVERAGE,

in Saturday's Bellefontaine Examiner. CLICK HERE to subscribe.

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!