2 county meets offer big dose of local wrestling this weekend

Instead of having to travel elsewhere to see their team wrestle, a large chunk of Logan County wrestling fans will have the opportunity to stay home to see their wrestlers in action this weekend.

Two of the three county wrestling programs are hosting meets this weekend. Benjamin Logan kicks off its annual Raider Invitational at 5:30 p.m. today.

The tournament resumes at 11 a.m. Saturday. Indian Lake also has a home meet with its Laker Duals on Saturday. Wrestling begins at 10 a.m.

Both tournaments are expected to provide some exciting action. If you have not had the opportunity to see any local wrestling this winter, this weekend provides a great opportunity to get a first-hand look at what the Logan County wrestling scene has to offer.

