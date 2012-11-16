Chieftains strike early to derail North Union 44-30

Bellefontaine held visiting North Union to seven points in the first half en route to a 44-30 victory in a Central Buckeye Conference crossover girls basketball game Wednesday night.

Bellefontaine’s Kailynn Kenner dribbles past North Union’s Kenna Ruhl during Wednesday’s game at Bellefontaine. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MATT HAMMOND)

The Chiefs led 26-7 at halftime and were not seriously threatened in the second half to improve to 7-9 on the season.

North Union drops to 2-14. Bellefontaine held North Union’s leading scorer Journey Blevins, a 5-11 sophomore forward, to two points. She came in averaging 14 per contest.

“I thought out defense helped set the tone early,” said Bellefontaine head coach Henry Stolly. “Our girls did a good job on (Blevins). She is a good player and we were able to limit her opportunities.

“We also rebounded well, too. When we defend well and rebound, I feel like we have a chance to play with just about anybody on the schedule.”

For the full story and game results, pick up a copy of Thursday's Bellefontaine Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe.

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!

MORE GIRLS BASKETBALL IN THURSDAY'S EXAMINER:

Lady Tigers overwhelm Eagles in 60-19 OHC victory

Pioneers trip up Indian Lake

Red Raiders elude Raiders in CBC crossover battle