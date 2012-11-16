Chiefs still sour about early-season loss to Cougars

Bellefontaine’s boys basketball team on Friday has the opportunity to ease the pain of perhaps its lowest point of the season: a 59-53 loss to Kenton Ridge on Dec. 14.

The Chiefs went into that game with an 0-3 record but jumped out to a 16-point lead in the first half and looked well on their way to their first win of the season.

However, the Cougars switched to a 1-3-1 zone defense in the second half that rattled the Chiefs and sparked Kenton Ridge to a comeback victory. It would take Bellefontaine three more games following that one to get a victory.

The Chiefs are aiming for some redemption when they travel to Kenton Ridge on Friday for the finale of their regularseason Central Buckeye Conference Kenton Trail division series.

“We know we let that game go last time,” said Bellefontaine head coach Jason Calton. “We certainly would like to get some revenge on Friday.”

