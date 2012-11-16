Pirates want to start turnaround against Waynesfield-Goshen

Mired in an eight-game losing skid, Riverside’s boys basketball team is searching for a spark to turn around its season.

The Pirates hope to find that Friday when they travel to Waynesfield- Goshen for a Northwest Central Conference matchup.

Riverside, 3-9 overall and 1-4 in the NWCC, has been competitive during its eight-game losing streak as five of those games have been decided by seven points or less.

The goal now is to get over the hump and get back into the win column.

“I feel pretty good about where we are as a team,” said Riverside head coach Seth Bodenmiller. “I think that, even in the games that we have lost, we’ve been able to get better and take something positive to help us move forward each day.

“We’re 3-9, but out of our nine losses, six of them have been by a close enough margin that we could very well be 9-3. I’m not worried too much about that. Obviously, our record will play a big part in where we end up on our tournament bracket, so getting a win streak started up on Friday is going to be crucial to get to where we want to be at the end of the season.”

