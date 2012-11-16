The Bellefontaine 6 gut out win over North Union

Injury-depleted Chieftains fight off Wildcats 52-41

Bellefontaine’s Kyle Edu makes a pass in front of North Union’s Harley Day during Tuesday’s game at Bellefontaine. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MATT HAMMOND)

Bellefontaine needed just six players to dispatch visiting North Union on Tuesday.

The Chiefs, down to six varsity members as injuries continue to take a toll, used a gritty effort to grab a 52-41 victory over the Wildcats in a Central Buckeye Conference crossover game.

Bellefontaine is now 4-9, while North Union falls to 7-7.

In the last week, the Chiefs have lost junior forward Grant Smith to a shoulder injury and junior guard Brett Belser to an ankle sprain.

Junior guard Simon Stolly, who has primarily played with the junior varsity squad of late, played a much bigger role Tuesday and he delivered six points and four rebounds.

“We really didn’t address it much,” said Bellefontaine head coach Jason Calton of having to play short handed. “We talk all the time about being the next man up. We really needed Simon Stolly tonight and he stepped up in a big way. He got several rebounds, scored some big points and played good defense.”

For the full story and game results, pick up a copy of Wednesday's Bellefontaine Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe.

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!