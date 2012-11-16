Tigers jolt Indians to stop slide

West Liberty-Salem’s boys basketball team snapped a three-game losing skid Tuesday by racing past visiting Cedarville 59-36 in Ohio Heritage Conference action.

West Liberty-Salem’s Jack Eggleston goes up for a basket during the first half of a game against Cedarville on Tuesday at WL-Salem High School. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LaBATT)

The Tigers are now 9-6 overall and 7-4 in the OHC standings. The Indians fall to 6- 8, 6-5.

WL-Salem took control in the first quarter by outscoring the visitors 12-4.

The Tigers continued to dominate the scoring in the second period with a 22-7 run. That pushed WL-Salem to a 34-11 advantage at halftime.

