Pavoni, Raiders shoot past Wildcats 66-44

Savannah Pavoni scored a game-high 29 points to lead Benjamin Logan’s girls basketball team to a 66-44 victory over visiting North Union on Monday.

Benjamin Logan’s Pamela Kelly drives in for a basket during Monday’s home game against North Union. (SUBMITTED PHOTO | KEVIN ANDERSON)

The Raiders improve to 9-7 overall and remain perfect in the Central Buckeye Conference Mad River division at 5-0. The Wildcats fall to 2-13, 1-4.

The game was never close Monday. The Raiders jumped out to a 20-4 lead after one quarter and led 33-11 at halftime.

