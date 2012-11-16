Crace 1st, Pattison 2nd for Chiefs at Top Gun tourney

Bellefontaine’s wrestling team sent part of its squad to the Top Gun tournament in Alliance over the weekend. The Chiefs came away with two finalist, including one champion at a meet that is considered one of the top-five regular-season meets in Ohio.

Bellefontaine’s Jordan Crace, center, stands atop the podium after winning the 145-pound weight class Saturday at the Top Gun tournament in Alliance. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Chieftain senior Jordan Crace won the 145-pound weight class, while fellow senior Bruno Pattison was the runnerup at 220 pounds.

Aurora won the 43-team meet with 194.5 points, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary was runner- up with 161 points, Carrollton was third with 154.5 points and Massillon Perry was fourth with 116 points.

Marysville finished seventh with 104.5 points. The Chieftains were 18th with 72 points.

“Finishing 18th out of 43 teams was a pretty good result for us,” said BHS head coach Brady Hiatt. “I was pleased, but as I’ve said all year, I judge each individual on their effort and attitude.

“There were definitely some matches that we had control of in the third period and saw them slip away. Those are the matches we needed to help us grow as both wrestlers and individuals.”

