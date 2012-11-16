Lakers strike back at Raiders

Indian Lake avenges earlier loss with 52-47 win

Indian Lake’s Bryce Ramsey goes up for a shot as Benjamin Logan’s Dalton Rockhold defends during the third quarter of their game Friday at ILHS. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LABATT)(

Indian Lake’s boys basketball team refused to allow Benjamin Logan get the best of it for the second time this season.

After falling to the Raiders 52-33 in early December, the host Lakers earned a measure of revenge Friday by gutting out a 52-47 win in a Central Buckeye Conference Mad River division contest.

“It feels great to get this win,” said IL head coach Zach Overturf. “Our kids executed, took good shots and took care of the basketball. We also defended really well.

“To hold them to 47 points is a good feat. They are explosive and we were able to defend them really well tonight.”

The win snapped a fourgame losing streak for Indian Lake, which improves to 4-10 overall and 2-4 in the division.

The Raiders held the Lakers eight points below their season scoring average.

“Indian Lake played an outstanding game,” said Ben Logan head coach Cameron Saylor. “They were extremely physical and they are getting better.”

