Tigers brush away Indians

WL-Salem pushes winning streak to 10 with 58-39 victory

West Liberty-Salem’s Selena Weaver puts the ball up during Thursday’s home game against Cedarville. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LaBATT)

West Liberty-Salem’s girls basketball team started fast and finished strong against visiting Cedarville on Thursday to grab a 58-39 Ohio Heritage Conference win.

The Tigers run their record to 10-3 overall.

They remain perfect in the OHC North division at 8-0. The Indians drop to 9-5, 5-4.

A high-scoring first quarter saw WL-Salem race ahead 24-13.

The Indians outscored the Tigers 9-6 in the second quarter to make the score 30-22 at halftime.

