Winter’s havoc threatens top wrestling tourneys

As the second half of the season begins, many area wrestlers will be competing at some bigname tournaments in an effort to find out where they stand on a statewide scale.

This weekend is full of action for our local wrestling teams as they travel across the state to various meets, some with more than 50 teams. Threatening that, however, is the predicted winter storm coming Saturday.

Bellefontaine is in Alliance for the Top Gun tournament and Indian Lake will be in the Toledo area for the Maumee Bay Classic. Both are considered to be among the top-five regular-season tournaments in Ohio.

Having to worry about weather conditions canceling your sports event is never fun. It is especially frustrating for wrestlers because of weight cutting.

Nothing feels worse than losing weight all week only to have the tournament be canceled the morning of.

Since the Chiefs and Lakers are already wrestling today, they should be OK to finish their tournaments tomorrow.

However, the Saturday meets are still in jeopardy.

Some wrestling meets were canceled last weekend because of weather. That would make two weeks without competing on the mat for some teams.

Being sidelined for that amount of time is troublesome at this point in the season as wrestlers prepare for the stretch run.

Whether or not all of the scheduled tournaments get completed this weekend remains up in the air, but here is a look at what is slated to be in store for the local teams:

HITTING THE MAT, exclusively in Friday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe and read the coplete article

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!