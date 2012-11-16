Raiders ride big third quarter past Chieftains

Benjamin Logan’s girls basketball team hit a scoring surge in the third quarter Wednesday against visiting Bellefontaine and rode it a 43-20 victory.

Benjamin Logan’s Pamela Kelly, left, and Bellefontaine’s Hannah Rader battle for the ball during Wednesday’s game at Bellefontaine. (EXAMINER PHOTO | TONY BARRETT)

The Raiders move their record to 8-7 on the season, while the Chieftains fall to 6-8.

Ben Logan moved in front 10-5 after the open- ing quarter and led 15-8 by halftime.

The Raiders blew the game open in the third period with a 20-7 run. That put the Raiders out to a 20-point cushion (35-15).

The Chiefs were unable to make up any ground in the fourth quarter.

