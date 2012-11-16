Chiefs want to avoid taking a step back

Coming off an emotional overtime victory over Indian Lake on Tuesday, Bellefontaine’s boys basketball team is looking to string some more wins together.

Bellefontaine has won three of its last four games. It will try to get some revenge over Jonathan Alder at home Friday night. The Chiefs were roughed up by the Pioneers 45-21 in early December.

In the earlier matchup, the Pioneers outscored the Chiefs 28-6 in the second half to blow the game open.

“We have been focusing on plying with a sense of urgency for 32 minutes,” said Bellefontaine head coach Jason Calton. “We didn’t do that the last time we played Jonathan Alder.”

