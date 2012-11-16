Raiders looking for season sweep over rival Lakers

With a surge of momentum heading into the second half of the season, Benjamin Logan’s boys basketball team is looking to keep its hot streak going.

The Raiders have won seven of their last eight games and travel to county rival Indian Lake on Friday for their second meeting of the season.

Ben Logan is also in a prime spot in the Central Buckeye Conference Mad River division title race. The Raiders are 10-3 overall and 5-0 in the division. The Raiders handled the Lakers 52-33 in early December.

A win over Indian Lake on Friday would help Ben Logan’s chances at keeping a big lead in the Mad River division.

“This is a big game for us in the league,” said BL head coach Cameron Saylor. “We focus on taking these conference games one at a time with each one meaning a little more than the last one. It is alo an opportunity to go on the road and get a win, which is really hard. We need to focus in and prepare for a battle against a good basketball team.”

