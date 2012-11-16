Bellefontaine holds off Lakers in overtime

The Indian Lake-Bellefontaine boys basketball game had a little bit of everything Tuesday night.

Bellefontaine’s Maverick Calton, center, slices to the basket between Indian Lake’s Clay Jacobs, left, and Austin Parker during Tuesday’s game at Indian Lake. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MATT HAMMOND)

A big comeback, a lot of points, some sensational individual efforts and a bonus period of play made for an entertaining evening of local hoops action.

In the end, Bellefontaine was able to dominate the overtime session after enduring a frantic Indian Lake comeback in the fourth quarter. The Chiefs outscored the host Lakers 12-2 in OT to pull out a 71-61 victory.

“I love our guys,” said Bellefontaine head coach Jason Calton. “They are very resilient. These guys have been in situations during their careers where they have been down double digits but have fought back to get a win.

“We have had our ups and downs this season, but these guys continue to play with a lot of resiliency. I felt good going into overtime that we would bounce back. Our guys are mentally tough.”

Bellefontaine had a 14-point lead with about six and a half minutes left in the fourth quarter.

However, Indian Lake used a frantic rally to get back into the game. Clay Jacobs drilled a three-pointer from the top of the key with five seconds left to cap a 24-10 Laker run and force overtime.

“That was Indian Lake basketball right there,” said firstyear Lakers head coach Zach Overturf of his team’s comeback. “That’s how we want to play all the time. If we play like that for four quarters, we can be pretty dangerous.”

For the full story and Complete BASKETBALL ROUNDUP,

pick up a copy of Wednesday's Bellefontaine Examiner. CLICK HERE to subscribe.

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!